Jets Have Perfect Trade Package for Terry McLaurin
The New York Jets have the makings of a solid wide receiver room but one move could take it over the top.
Right now, the Jets' receiver room is led by Garrett Wilson followed by Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and likely rookie Arian Smith. Beyond these four, there's some talent in the room, but it's unclear who will separate and earn a role with about a month left to go until the season starts.
Over the last week or so, though, there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the team adding another playmaker. The reason for this is that Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin requested a trade and the Jets seemingly have enough cap space to get a deal done. There have been speculative trade packages floating around social media and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped one that would be perfect for New York, although not likely for Washington.
"New York Jets Get: WR Terry McLaurin," Moton said. "Washington Commanders Get: 2026 2nd-round pick, Malachi Corley. In his first year as New York Jets general manager, Darren Mougey prioritized the young talent on his roster, signing cornerback Sauce Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson to massive extensions. Now, he can take an aggressive approach to bolster a weak complementary receiver group behind Wilson.
"Josh Reynolds is projected to be the Jets' No. 2 receiver. In eight campaigns, he's caught more than 40 passes in a season once, back in 2020. Reynolds is better suited as the third or fourth option in the passing game. If the Jets want to see quarterback Justin Fields have a career rebirth as a quality starter, they should do their best to surround him with a well-rounded group of receivers. Wilson isn't enough. McLaurin could propel that unit over the top. The Jets' new regime didn't invest in Malachi Corley; it inherited him."
Landing a player of McLaurin's caliber surely would take the offense to a higher level. This hypothetical package would be perfect for New York because Corley isn't guaranteed a spot on the Jets' roster and there's plenty of draft picks to go around. It doesn't seem likely Washington will deal McLaurin away, though, at this time.