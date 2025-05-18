Jets Are Getting Message From NFL, Per Adam Schefter
The New York Jets are in a different position than they were a year ago.
At this point in 2024, the Jets were viewed as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the AFC with Aaron Rodgers set to return and exciting, pieces all around. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. The Jets got out to a tough starter and the fired Robert Saleh and things went off the rails.
Last year, the expectations were very high, as shown through six primetime games. In comparison, the Jets currently have two on the schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs led the league this year with seven primetime games and the Dallas Cowboys are in second place with six.
It's definitely a different year and ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in about the perception around the franchise across the league on "The Adam Schefter Podcast."
"The Jets are amazing because last year with Aaron Rodgers, (they had) six primetime games," Schefter said. "This year, two primetime games. So the league is telling us, don’t believe that much in the Jets. Understandable right now, we’ll see how it goes with a first year head coach in Aaron Glenn, new GM Darren Mougey, & essentially a new re-made roster."
There's a completely different vibe in New York heading into the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean that things are bad. In fact, the Jets have an exciting, new quarterback Justin Fields and young weapons all around him. There's talent on both sides of the ball and Glenn has gotten a lot of of love too. New York may not have the national love it did last year, but there's a chance the team could be even better in 2025.
More NFL: Jets Ripped Despite Justin Fields Signing: ‘Transition Year’