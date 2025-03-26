Jets Are Perfect Landing Spot For Star Defensive Line Draft Prospect
The New York Jets have made a lot of moves this offseason. Among those moves, the Jets brought in a new general manager, head coach, and nearly an entire new coaching staff. Beyond that, the Jets decided to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams to clear a solid chunk of cap space.
The Jets added Justin Fields in place of Rodgers, but they still have a good number of holes on their roster. This includes the offensive and defensive lines, wide receiver, tight end, and cornerback. Luckily for the Jets, they have a top draft pick in the first round as well as a good number of picks down the board.
While most of the attention has been on who the Jets will select at pick No. 7 in the first round, it's important to look at what they could do in the second and third rounds.
In the second round, the Jets could be the perfect landing spot for the imposing defensive lineman out of Michigan, Kenneth Grant.
Grant, 21, posted three sacks, seven TFLs, and 32 tackles last season. He's an imposing 6-foot-3, 340 pounds while having the strength and quickness to be a nightmare on the defensive front.
Grant does a solid job as a pass rusher, but he shines in run defense. He has a nose for the football with the willingness to take on and absorb double teams.
The Jets could pair Grant alongside Quinnen Williams on the defensive front for the next few years in an attempt to build a defense around a loaded front seven.
More NFL: Jets Shockingly Predicted To Draft Polarizing QB At Pick No. 7