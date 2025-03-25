Jets Shockingly Predicted To Draft Polarizing QB At Pick No. 7
The New York Jets' offseason has been defined by their $40 million decision to sign quarterback Justin Fields. Pairing Fields up with his former college teammate Garrett Wilson could be a dream outcome in the Big Apple.
But the offseason isn't over yet. The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and there are a lot of different players the Jets could use this selection on.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently put together his Mock Draft 7.0. In this mock draft, Flick shockingly had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders falling all the way to the Jets at pick No. 7. With Sanders on the board, Flick predicts New York would take a shot on him rather than letting him fall any further.
"With a new regime in place, the Jets can afford to draft and develop a quarterback without thrusting him into action," Flick wrote. "Justin Fields shouldn’t dissuade New York from taking Sanders, who lacks elite physical tools but is tough, smart, accurate and capable of making plays outside structure."
It's a tough situation for the Jets to be in if Sanders falls to them at pick No. 7. First of all, Sanders is much better than landing at No. 7 in the draft. He should be a top five pick but given the fact that a few of these top teams don't need a quarterback, this is a real possibility.
But should the Jets do it?
If Sanders is there, this makes sense. While Fields is still a promising young quarterback, Sanders is younger and potentially more promising. Having both on the team would allow the Jets to put together one of the more intriguing quarterback battles of the offseason.
Sanders could sit behind Fields for a year or two before the Jets turn the team over to him. It would make quite a bit of sense.
More NFL: Jets Not Listed As 'Best Fit' For $37 Million Star Free Agent