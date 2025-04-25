Jets' Armand Membou Put Up Monster NFL Combine Numbers
The New York Jets clearly got their man on Thursday night.
There were plenty of rumors tying New York to Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou but it seemed like some tried to get other information out at the buzzer. Over the last day or two, rumors grew that the Jets actually could prefer Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and that Membou actually could've been the Jets' No. 3 prospect behind Banks and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
Clearly, that isn't the case. Membou came off the board at No. 7 to join the Jets. He now will help fortify the offensive line for at least the next four or five years after a great 2024 campaign in Missouri.
One thing that helped to put him over the top was a fantastic NFL Combine performance. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Thursday night that Membou became the fifth player at 330 pounds or more to register a 40-yard time under 5.00 seconds since 2003.
"Armand Membou ran a 4.91 40 at the combine, only the fifth 330+ pound player since 2003 to break 5.0 at the combine. Big man has wheels," Cimini said.
His combine performance turned heads, for sure. It seemed like he wasn't getting much buzz, then he became the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the draft class almost over night. He had the 4.91 40-yard time, 1.74 second 10-yard split, 34'' vertical jump, 9'7'' broad jump, 31 reps in the bench press, and had an athleticism rank of 94 -- good for No. 1 among offensive tackles.
