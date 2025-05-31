Jets Country

Jets Avoided 'Unpredictable' Aaron Rodgers Mess

The Jets seemingly made the right call...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) smiles after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the day, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) smiles after throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the day, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes has stretched throughout the entire offseason to this point but there really isn't an end in sight.

The former New York Jets quarterback has been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he plays in 2025, that really seems like the only option. But, he remains available. Why is that the case? It's anyone's guess. He said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier in the offseason that he had something going on in his personal life that has impacted him this offseason.

He also recently hinted about joining a team that plays the Chicago Bears on the road. But, again, no deal has been signed.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave the latest update on the former Jets and Green Bay Packers star.

"I've talked to people with the team and they say the same thing," Fowler said. "That they have had contact with Aaron Rodgers. They've remained optimistic that he will be a Steeler, but there's nothing fast and firm yet on him signing with the team so they continue to develop Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in OTAs. They would hope by minicamp that he's a part of it, but right now this has been unpredictable."

It seems to be more of the same. Rodgers is available and has talked to Pittsburgh, but no deal has been signed. The Steelers have have mandatory minicamp beginning on June 10th. Will Rodgers be in town by then?

