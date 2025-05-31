Jets Offered Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Extensions, Says Insider
The New York Jets have made it sound throughout the offseason that they want to do everything possible to keep Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner with the franchise.
They both are eligible for contract extensions. New York doesn’t necessarily need to give either new deals. They’re both under team control for each of the next two years. But, clearly the Jets like them both and have made contract offers to both, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He shared the report on "The Jake Asman Show."
"I do believe there's a chance they get something done," Fowler said on 'The Jake Asman Show.' "Most front offices now are going to at least try to be proactive now if you think you have a marquee guy, which I think in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner they certainly do. It's just going to cost them more a year from now. That seems to be the trend. Even a couple of years ago you would only play quarterbacks or maybe a pass rusher who three years into a first round rookie deal which means that they still have two years of contractual control with the fifth-year option. I do think that's slightly changing now.
"So, you could see a deal. In fact, I'll say this here, from what I've heard, they've at least had initial talks and made some sort of contract offer for those two players. I don't know all of the details, but asking around that is my expectation that they've at least gotten that far. Now, where that leads or if it will lead to anything, I don't know. But, I do think that the Jets are going to follow through on their plans to at least try."
Neither deal has gotten done as of writing, but it is interesting to hear. The Jets will get cap relief after June 1st. If deals are going to happen, they likely will be in June or afterwards.