Jets Bashed For 'Overpaid' $45 Million Linebacker's Contract
The New York Jets have made a lot of moves over the last few years to put them in the position they're in right now.
They've given out some solid contracts and made a few big moves. Their defense has been built to dominate and control the pace of each game. The front office has given out a lot of big deals to build this defense, but not everybody seems to think New York is making good moves.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently put together a list of the most overpaid players at each position on the NFL field. At linebacker, Gagnon listed Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood as the second-most-overpaid linebacker in the league.
"Now that the vast majority of the major deals have been signed ahead of the 2025 NFL season, it's time to take an updated look at who's getting paid what," Gagnon wrote. "In this case, it's the guys who aren't pulling their weight, considering their massive salaries. Here are the league's most overpaid players at each position.
"Sherwood had a great 2024 season, and there's still room for the 25-year-old to become something special. But considering he has 2.5 career sacks, zero picks, three quarterback hits and just the one standout season in general, the Jets are taking a big risk with a massive deal for an off-ball linebacker who was merely a fifth-round pick in 2021. Sherwood needs to build on his breakout 2024 campaign quickly and substantially, or the Jets and their fans will start to wonder about that $19 million cap hit for 2027."
Sherwood might be slightly overpaid for right now, but the potential he has as a linebacker could exceed his contract by quite a bit.
Sherwood was excellent last season. He's going to look to build on that campaign with a defensive minded head coach this season. With coach Aaron Glenn at the helm, the Jets defense should take a large step forward, which could center around a breakout year from Sherwood.
$45 million isn't a lot for a high-potential linebacker like Sherwood. The Jets didn't overpay to land him on a three-year deal. In fact, if he hits his potential, there's a chance it looks like a steal.
