Jets Under Fire For $120 Million Offseason Blockbuster Deal
The New York Jets made a lot of moves to improve their roster this offseason, but they also gave out quite a bit of money to keep their stars.
Either way, the Jets seemed to be interested in winning, though it might not happen in year one with general manager Darren Mougey running the organization.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently bashed the Jets for their Sauce Gardner contract extension this offseason. The Jets gave Gardner a four-year deal worth $120 million during the summer to keep him in New York for years to come.
Sauce Gardner included in Bleacher Report's All-Overpaid team
"We're honing in on two new contracts from this offseason here, both belonging to young first-round picks who could eventually live up to the huge money on the table but have a lot of work to do," Gagnon wrote. "We start with Gardner, who became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history last month. And yes, the 25-year-old was a legend as a rookie in 2022, but he has fallen off in each of his last two campaigns, with penalties and missed tackles becoming problematic all too often.
"Gardner surrendered 5.3 yards per target as a rookie, 6.0 as a sophomore and 9.3 during his third year in the league. He also has lacked playmaking ability, with just three interceptions in three seasons. There's plenty of time for him to rebound, but it's still terrifying that the Jets owe him more than $53 million in guaranteed cash for 2027 and 2028 alone. That's a long way out."
Gardner earned a contract that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Although his play hasn't been as dominant over the last two years, he's still young and talented.
The star defensive back hasn't gotten into his prime yet, so it seems like it's only a matter of time until he solidifies himself as an All-Pro talent.
While the Jets owe him a lot of money, that's the price of doing business in the NFL. The star players will get paid like it. If the Jets didn't give Gardner this money, he likely would have left in free agency or forced his way out in a trade.
