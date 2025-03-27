Jets 'Best-Case Scenario' Plan For Shedeur Sanders Outlined By NFL Insider
The New York Jets just pledged $30 million guaranteed to Justin Fields, which makes it unlikely that New York will select a quarterback at No. 7 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.
There is one wrinkle to that assumption, however, and it involves the most polarizing of the draft’s top 10 prospects.
If for some reason Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders isn’t selected by pick No. 7, the Jets could be presented with an advantageous opportunity.
According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the best move for the Jets at that point would be to draft Sanders and then trade him to another team that desires him greatly, thereby acquiring multiple draft picks in exchange for the young QB.
“Best-case scenario for the Jets … if Shedeur Sanders falls to (No. 7), and you trade down, you could really parlay that into some decent draft picks,” Cimini said on a new episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast.
“That’s what the Jets should do. They need extra draft capital.”
Cimini makes an excellent point here. Besides the fact that Sanders isn’t a sure thing at the next level in terms of turning into a franchise quarterback, if the Jets actually drafted Sanders to keep him, they’d be adding unnecessary noise around Fields, whom they by all accounts hope to develop into their long-term solution at QB.
By drafting and trading Sanders, however, New York could become better equipped to fill out some of its other positions of need as they build for the future at the start of a new era.
None of this will likely come to pass, however, as Sanders still being available at No. 7 is a long shot.
Even if the Cleveland Browns pass on Sanders, there has been plenty of talk coming out of the Big Apple that the New York Giants wouldn’t be opposed to snagging Sanders despite adding both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.
