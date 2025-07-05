Jets Big-Ticket Addition Already On 'Hot Seat'
The New York Jets made an investment into the quarterback room this offseason already.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the starting job opened up which obviously led to a lot of buzz about who the team could look to fill it. A wide range of names were thrown around. From Kirk Cousins, to Matthew Stafford, or even a reunion with Sam Darnold, there were a lot of names out there. One that popped up a lot as well was Justin Fields.
Clearly, he was the guy the Jets wanted. When the National Football League's legal tampering window opened, New York quickly signed Fields to a two-year deal to come in and be the team's starter. After dysfunction with the Chicago Bears and then an up-and-down year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets and Fields look like a perfect match. New York needed a new quarterback and has emphasized youth this offseason, and Fields needed an opportunity.
If things work out, it will look like a perfect move for the Jets in large part because of his age. New York got a starting quarterback at a relatively cheap price in comparison to other guys around the league. And then if he plays well, the two sides could easily extend their partnership beyond the two years.
For all of the positive talk about Fields this offseason, though, there obviously are some questions still. He's shown flashes throughout his career, but hasn't maintained at points. That's why Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio listed Fields as a quarterback on the "hot seat" in 2025.
"Justin Fields, Jets: His contract has $10 million in guarantees that spill into 2026. That’s not enough to guarantee him two years as the starter. He needs to do enough in 2025 to earn 2026 — and beyond," Florio said.
If Fields shines, the Jets look like geniuses. If not, then New York could move on and draft a young guy. All in all, the move is a win-win.
