Aaron Glenn's Message To Jets CB Sauce Gardner Revealed
The New York Jets have one of the top overall cornerbacks in football.
That is, of course, Sauce Gardner. The 24-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the First-Team All-Pro as well. Don't just take my word for it, Pro Football Focus ranked Gardner as the No. 1 corner in the league heading into 2025.
"No. 1. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets," Pro Football Focus' John Kosko said. "Gardner’s 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022 leads the league. He has forced a league-high 46 incompletions and allowed a league-low 0.60 yards per cover snap and 21.4 percent first-down-plus-touchdown rate over that span.
"Unsurprisingly, Gardner's PFF advanced coverage grade ranks first, as well. While he might not shadow opposing wide receivers at a high rate, he has excelled when asked to do so."
He's a superstar.
Now, he's entering his fourth season in the NFL and has a new head coach in Aaron Glenn. Gardner recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and had nothing but praise for Glenn. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared Glenn's message for Gardner.
"Another goal, he said, is to become more of a team leader in Year 4," Cimini said. "He's had long conversations with Glenn about leadership. Glenn wants leadership to be authentic. He doesn't want players to be vocal if that's not their personality; it comes across as phony.
"Here's what I've talked to him about, about who he needs to be," Glenn said. "When you do lead, just let your influence do all the talking. How do you operate in the huddle and with the players in the locker room? That speaks more than the rah-rah guy. He understands that because influence, to me, is really what leadership is about."
The Jets are lucky to have both of these guys. Training camp is a few weeks away and now the biggest question remaining is whether or not New York could get a long-term extension done with Gardner beforehand?