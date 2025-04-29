Jets $36 Million Free-Agent Signing Could Be 'On Thin Ice' Thanks To NFL Draft Choice
The New York Jets surprised some with a big-money contract for a cornerback in free agency.
During the March flurry of free-agent signings, the Jets inked former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million contract. Stephens immediately projected as the replacement for star corner D.J. Reed, who left New York in favor of the Detroit Lions.
It was a big contract for a player who hadn't yet proven himself to be a star through four seasons in the NFL. And after the Jets selected a cornerback early in the 2025 NFL Draft, one football writer is calling Stephens' future with New York into question rather quickly.
On Tuesday, FanSided's Justin Fried wrote that Stephens was "on thin ice" to keep his starting spot after New York selected Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas with the draft's 73rd overall pick on Friday.
"Given Stephens’ inconsistent play with the Ravens, the contract looked like a major gamble. Now, just a few months later, that gamble looks even riskier," Fried wrote.
"The Jets’ decision to draft Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft calls into question Stephens' long-term fit — and maybe even his short-term job security."
Stephens, 27, had 32 passes defended and two interceptions in his 65 games with the Ravens. He's also allowed a 65.2 percent completion rate and 97.0 passer rating when targeted in coverage.
Meanwhile, Thomas was honorable mention All-ACC in 2024 after totaling 52 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception for the Seminoles.
Both players will likely be heavily used in the Jets' defensive rotation, but there's a playing time battle between the two, with Sauce Gardner maintaining his role as New York's top corner.
