Jets Biggest Question Mark Signing $5.2 Million Deal
The New York Jets’ wide receiver room certainly looks different right now.
The biggest subtraction of the offseason receiver-wise obviously was Davante Adams. The most interesting addition at receiver right now clearly is former Georgia speedster Arian Smith.
He was taken with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Smith has the tools needed to be successful. He ran a 4.36 40-yard time in the NFL Combine and had a 38'' vertical jump and is coming off the best season of his college career. He had 48 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 in 14 games. He's a question mark because of the fact that his drops in college have gotten a lot of buzz, but he's got the talent needed to be successful in New York.
Smith has turned heads already in camp and officially signed a four-year, roughly $5.2 million deal with New York on Monday, as shared by team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"The Jets have signed WR Arian Smith, their first of two fourth-round picks, to his rookie contract," Greenberg said."Smith (6-0, 179) led Georgia with 817 receiving yards last season as a redshirt senior on 48 catches and 4 touchdowns. In his four seasons with the Bulldogs, he played 47 games and totaled 68 catches, 1,356 yards (19.9 yards/catch) and 10 TDs...
"Smith is the 13th Georgia player taken by the Jets and the first since LB Jordan Jenkins (Round 3, No. 83) in 2016. Probably the most famous Bulldog selected by the Jets was LB Mo Lewis (1991, Round 3), who went on to start 199 games and make three Pro Bowls. The Green & White has had good results with fourth-round selections in the recent past. Since 2000 in that round they have selected WR Jerricho Cotchery (2004), S Kerry Rhodes (2005), WR Brad Smith and RB Leon Washington (2006), Joe McKnight (2010) and Bilal Powell (2011). DL Micheal Clemons ('22) and RB Braelon Allen ('24) are among the Round 4 players on the current roster."