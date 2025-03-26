Jets Blockbuster Deal Called 'Best Bargain'
The New York Jets have gotten a lot of positive buzz this offseason so far.
New York didn't have the season it hoped to have in 2024. The Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record and in third place in the AFC East. New York entered the season with high expectations but things just didn't work out.
The Jets acknowledged this fact and made it clear that they wanted to make organizational changes. This started with the team hiring Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. Glenn came over from the Detroit Lions and Mougey from the Denver Broncos.
New York quickly decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams afterward as well. It's obviously a new era in town and Mougey and Glenn have shown that they aren't afraid to make decisions. Rumors built up for a few weeks about who could replace Rodgers and they quickly got their guy by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. He will try to help the Jets get back on track next year after landing a two-year, $40 million deal.
Fields only made six starts last year and had a 4-2 before the Steelers named Russell Wilson the team's starter. Fields is just 26 years old and has plenty of upside. The Jets' deal with him has gotten a lot of praise and ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum even said it is the "best bargain" of the offseason so far.
"The Jets signing quarterback Justin Fields. Every season, a quarterback 'breaks through,' and that list has included Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold in the past few seasons," Tannenbaum said. "Though there are no guarantees with Fields, expect him to play well under new head coach Aaron Glenn. If he plays 'B' or better football, the $20 million per year will be a bargain."
Fields is young and exciting. If he bounce back anywhere near the way someone like Mayfield or Darnold has, the Jets will be just fine.
More NFL: Jets $36 Million Move Called ‘Biggest Head-Scratcher’