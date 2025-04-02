Jets Blockbuster Pickup Called ‘Total Winner’
The New York Jets are in a really good place right now on paper.
New York obviously wanted to make changes. After last season, clearly New York wanted a culture change. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have had the tough task of doing that.
One of the first big questions were about future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. He had 28 touchdown passes last year and is one of the most polarizing players in the league. They had to make a decision about him and were decisive and opted not to bring him back.
When free agency opened they quickly got their replacement in Justin Fields. He’s just 26 years old and is completely different player that Rodgers. He’s much more of a duel-threat option and he likely has a chip on his shoulder after not getting much of a shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.
There’s a lot to like about him and owner Woody Johnson clearly does. He called Fields a “total winner” and had nothing but praise, as shared by Antwan V. Staley of the NY Daily News.
"I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us," Johnson said as transcribed by Staley. "I've been impressed with him since his college days. It was he or Trevor Lawrence, and I think he is going to be really good."
He’s still just 26 years old. The Jets gave him a two-year deal. If he can play his cards right and live up to his high expectations, maybe he could stick around longer.