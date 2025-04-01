Jets Linked To 21-Year-Old Star As 'Day 1 Option'
The New York Jets could use another boost in the wide receiver room and that is where the upcoming National Football League Draft could come into play.
New York has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft and there is plenty of talent at their disposal. If the Jets don't make a trade, there will be just six prospects taken by the time New York is on the clock. There will be plenty options who could help either on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.
It's hard to predict what the Jets will do, but Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher floated Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan as a "Day 1 Option."
New York Jets: Wide Receiver - Day 1 option: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona," Plocher said. "Day 3 option: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas. The Jets will need to surround Justin Fields with receiving talent on the outside. McMillan is the top wide receiver on the PFF Big Board — a big, rangy target at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds with the body control of a much smaller receiver.
"Armstrong offers a similar profile at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds. He led the SEC with 1,140 receiving yards in 2024 and would be a strong complementary option if McMillan is off the board."
It's not hard to see why McMillan would be a fit. He's widely considered to be the top receiver in this draft class after racking up over 2,700 receiving yards and over 170 catches over the last two years. Pairing him with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall would sure give Justin Fields some weapons to work with.