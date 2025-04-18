Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Dumps Breece Hall To Surprise AFC West Team
The New York Jets are at the center of plenty of trade rumors as the NFL Draft approaches.
One of the most often-discussed names in those trade talks has been running back Breece Hall. Ever since head coach Aaron Glenn hinted at the possibility of the fourth-year rusher losing some touches, speculation has run rampant that the 23-year-old could be traded.
Hall has underwhelmed over the past two seasons compared to the immense promise he showed as a rookie in 2022. But he still totaled 1,358 rushing and receiving yards this past season, so it's clear he is at least a good NFL starter, with the potential to be a star under the right circumstances.
Hall will also be a free agent at the end of the season, so it's now or never if the Jets want to trade him. But if that's in the works, which teams might be good fits?
In a recent YouTube video, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr named one potential surprise trade suitor for Hall: the Las Vegas Raiders. Orr wondered whether Las Vegas might prefer to trade for Hall as opposed to spending the sixth-overall pick on collegiate superstar Ashton Jeanty.
“Day three, if you still haven’t gotten that running back, why don’t you be the ones to trade for Breece Hall?” Orr said. "Some of these teams with these older backs are going to look to cycle them out."
In a vacuum, Orr's logic makes sense for the Raiders. Instead of spending a premium draft pick at the position, Las Vegas could bring in Hall for a year, see if he's a good fit, and decide whether or not to extend him. What's not clear, though, is how the Jets see Hall's trade value.
One year of Hall probably wouldn't net the Jets anything more than a fourth-round pick, and even if it's a long shot for New York to make the playoffs, Hall provides more value than that to the offense when he's at his best.
If New York truly is open to moving on from Hall, the Raiders are as logical a fit as any team. The Jets just have to choose a direction, and that choice could come within the next week.
