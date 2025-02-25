Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands No. 1 Pick From Titans For Five-Player Haul
How the New York Jets handle their future at the quarterback position could have wide-reaching implications for the entire 2025 NFL season.
The Jets have already established that 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers won't be back under center in 2025. The four-time league MVP had a rocky two-year tenure in New York, and the Jets will likely cut him if they can't find someone to trade for him.
Wherever Rodgers goes could also very well be the destination for wide receiver Davante Adams, who the Jets acquired via trade last October. The two long-time teammates seemingly manifested a reunion in New York, so there's a good chance they could do it again.
Is there a way the Jets could work the Rodgers-Adams connection to their advantage? One NFL writer seems to think the two could be packaged as part of a much larger trade that gives the Jets a clear path to their next quarterback plan.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay proposed a hypothetical trade that would land the Jets the number-one overall pick in the 2025 draft from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for their first-rounder and second-rounder this year (No. 7 and 42), their second-rounder next year, Rodgers, and Adams.
"With the Jets now being led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the new regime could opt to go all-in to land a blue-chip passer atop the 2025 draft," Kay wrote.
"Whether New York would tap Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 1 overall is debatable... but both represent a chance for the long-suffering franchise to finally snap the longest ongoing playoff drought in the four major American professional sports."
With that number-one pick, the Jets would have a monumental decision to make. Both Ward, of the University of Miami, and Sanders, of the University of Colorado, could wind up being stars, but neither is considered a slam-dunk top QB, which exists in some draft classes.
Of course, there's no guarantee Tennessee would accept the deal, but the Jets would be offering them a short-term solution in Rodgers and Adams while also helping re-stock the draft cupboard for years to come. The Titans would at least have to sleep on such an offer.
