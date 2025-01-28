Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Star Wideout Garrett Wilson To NFC North
The New York Jets are bound to experience some offseason roster turnover, but the question is how much, and whether star players will be impacted.
Coming off a catastrophic 5-12 season, the Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new general manger in Darren Mougey. What they don't know, as of yet, is whether they'll have a new quarterback.
The two years of the Aaron Rodgers experiment haven't gone according to plan for the Jets, and whether or not to continue the experiment is the hottest debate in East Rutherford this offseason. That debate only ratchets up if Rodgers' decision is tied to the future of star receiver Garrett Wilson.
A December report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport hinted that Wilson could seek a trade this offseason if the Jets retained Rodgers as the quarterback, which is still up in the air as the 40-year-old mulls his future. No Jets fan wants to see Wilson gone, but he may force the team's hand.
In a recent article, FanSided's Freddie Boston proposed that the Jets could send Wilson to the Green Bay Packers for a package of Romeo Doubs, the Packers' number-two receiver, and unspecified draft picks.
"Draft picks plus Doubs for Wilson? Who says no?" Boston wrote.
"The Jets would add draft capital (which they could use to land Rodgers' successor) while reuniting Rodgers with Doubs, a perfect complement to Adams. Green Bay would find its star WR1 to build the passing game around."
Wilson has at least 1,042 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, taking home 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He set a new career-high with seven touchdowns this season, but there's still more in the tank if he ever plays for an offense that doesn't rank in the bottom half of the league.
Doubs isn't anything close to Wilson skill-wise, and he also missed time dealing with multiple concussions this year. This trade would be more about acquiring draft capital, but if teams know Wilson wants to be traded, they don't have to easily capitulate on compensation.
Wilson could put the Jets in a precarious position if he does, indeed, ask for a trade. Moving him to the Packers would at least get him out of the AFC, but even if he's bound to leave in a year, it's still better to have a star player than to lose one.
