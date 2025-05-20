Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Swap 1,000-Yard Receivers With Broncos
It's hard to pinpoint exactly where the New York Jets stand on the path to playoff contention.
There are certainly those who believe the Jets are headed in the right direction. They've got a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, a decent amount of talent on both sides of the ball, and a weaker-than-usual AFC East that could help them stack up some wins.
On the other hand, the Jets went 5-12 last year and they're planning on starting Justin Fields, a quarterback who has failed to establish himself as an NFL starter for the past four years, for the entire season. There's certainly a world where this goes poorly.
And if the Jets do wind up bottoming out this year, one football writer has a hypothetical trade proposal that would see them recoup some value for their top offensive weapon.
On Tuesday, Athlon's Cory Leibowitz suggested a stunning trade that would send Garrett Wilson from the Jets to the Denver Broncos in exchange for top wideout Courtland Sutton and a draft pick haul.
"The trade would send Wilson and a sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Sutton, Malcolm Roach, Mike McGlinchey, and a first- and third-round pick. The Broncos would land the new face of their offense, while the Jets improve their roster depth and gain valuable draft capital to rebuild," wrote.
"Giving up Wilson is not ideal for the Jets, but if he wants out, this scenario is better than losing him for nothing. He would be the perfect main target for Sean Payton and Bo Nix and would make Denver one of the best offenses in the league."
Wilson, 24, is under contract for the next two years. The Jets could theoretically get maximum value for him by trading him before the Week 10 deadline, but even if they're out of the race, they might well rather focus on extending him for the long term.
If they do choose to move on from Wilson, though, they'd be fortunate to get a first-round pick in the return. It's too early to say which path they'll take, but a deal certainly can't be ruled out at this point.
