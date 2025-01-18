Jets Bold Prediction Involves 25-Year-Old QB With Garrett Wilson Ties
There's plenty of rumors and speculation swirling around about the New York Jets right now.
New York has more questions than answers right now and there are no answers in sight. The Jets aren't going to make any big changes until they settle on their next head coach and general manager. The searches seem to be heating up, but there's no reported timeline for either at this point.
Until then, there's certainly going to be plenty of speculation and chatter about what the roster could look like. There are some really good pieces in place that could help the team for years to come. There are a lot of question marks, though, especially at the quarterback position.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton made a list of the predictions for the "boldest roster moves" for the upcoming offseason and suggested Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to New York.
"The New York Jets have a cloudy quarterback situation," Moton said. "Aaron Rodgers plans to take time before deciding whether to retire. Even if the 41-year-old wants to continue his career, Gang Green may have other plans at quarterback under a new regime. The Jets have to hire a new general manager and head coach this offseason. They may prefer a less costly signal-caller with upside instead of a 20-year veteran close to retirement.
"Given the buzz around wideout Garrett Wilson's discontent, the Jets may try to appease him with a quarterback other than Rodgers. They could sign Justin Fields to pair him up with his former collegiate teammate. Fields and Wilson played together for two years at Ohio State. Wilson didn't break out for 1,000-plus receiving yards until 2021, but he built a connection with Fields in 2019 and 2020."
Fields will be one of the most interesting options on the open market. He's just 25 years old and has shown a lot of promise with the Chicago Bears and Steelers. He has clear ties to Wilson after spending time together in college. Could he be the answer to the 2025 quarterback question?
More NFL: Jets $33 Million Star Named Top Target For NFC West Team