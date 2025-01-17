Jets $33 Million Star Named Top Target For NFC West Team
The New York Jets have some big pieces heading to free agency this offseason.
The most talked about players for the Jets so far this offseason absolutely have been Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Neither of them is heading to free agency, unless the Jets decide to cut ties with them, of course. Both are under contract at this time, but there are other key players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.
At this point, the most interesting Jet heading to free agency arguably is 28-year-old cornerback DJ Reed. He’s one of the best overall cornerbacks in this free-agent class. He had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets but it’s wrapping up.
Could he return, or is he on his way out of town? It’s unknown at this time. While this is the case, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker made a list of the top free agent targets for each team and had Reed tied to the Cardinals.
“Arizona Cardinals: CB D.J. Reed,” Locker said. “PFF Free Agent Rank: No. 6 (No. 1 CB). After finishing the regular season ranked 28th in defensive EPA per play, 31st in success rate and 17th in team coverage grade, the Cardinals will need to revamp their defense going into 2025. Garrett Williams (83.7 PFF coverage grade) was one of the more unsung cornerbacks in the league this past year, but the Cardinals could certainly use help on the outside.
“With $82 million in their back pocket, why not make a splash with a long-term lockdown guy like Reed? The 28-year-old wasn’t as dynamic in 2024, recording only a 70.1 PFF coverage grade, but he’s been as effective as almost anyone over the past few years. Since he joined the Jets in 2022, Reed ranks 15th among qualified cornerbacks in PFF overall grade (80.1) and eighth in PFF coverage grade (84.4).”
Arizona certainly needs to improve its defense. It would make sense to go after one of the top available cornerbacks.
