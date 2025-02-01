Jets 'Bold' Prediction Would Bring In 25-Year-Old First-Round QB
The New York Jets certainly have decisions to make.
New York has done a very good job so far this offseason. The Jets clearly know that they need to make changes and have done so already. New York brought in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to be the team's head coach and general manager.
Since then, the Jets quickly have assembled Glenn's staff and it is full of veteran coaches with plenty of experience. Things are looking up for New York, but there's a long offseason ahead of it. The team has garnered a lot of praise for their coaching staff picks, but they will also need to build out the roster.
The quarterback position is going to be discussed a lot as the team determines whether or not to bring Aaron Rodgers back. Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe made a list of 10 "bold" predictions for the offseason and one of them was that New York will turn to Justin Fields if it moves on from Rodgers.
"Justin Fields Is Starting QB for 2025 New York Jets," Rolfe said. "The veteran free agent quarterback market isn’t particularly inspiring, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson headlining the field. Yet, Fields looms as a more intriguing upside candidate, albeit one without a sustained track record of high performance.
"Nonetheless, Fields was effective as a starter for the Steelers in 2024 before being benched for Wilson after six games. Beyond the 4-2 record and 5-1 TD-INT ratio, Fields also averaged 0.04 EPA per dropback, which would have been inside the top 20 at the position if he had thrown enough passes to qualify for the leaderboard (200)."
Rodgers still seems like the best option, but Fields would be probably the best one if he were to leave. He's just 25 years old and was teammates with Garrett Wilson in college. Fields has plenty of upside still, but until we hear more about Rodgers, it's hard to think of other options.
