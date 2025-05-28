Jets 'Bold Prediction' Would Cut Ties With Superstar
With the 2025 National Football League season under 100 days from kicking off, there have been some pretty bold predictions out there.
It's that time of the year. Organized team activities have kicked off across the league and most of the big transactions of the offseason are done. Teams are seeing what they have on the practice field and OTAs will be followed by minicamp and eventually training camp before the season begins.
There are plenty of free agents still looking for new homes that will find them over the next few months. There will be some trades made, too, as teams trim down their rosters. It's going to be interesting to see how teams handle the next few months and the New York Jets will be one of the most intriguing.
This is in large part because they haven't really talked about their plans much publicly since Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over. They've kept things more in-house.
It hasn't stopped chatter about the team's plans, though, even if it is just unlikely speculation. For example, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr shared a list of 100 "bold predictions" and one of them was that he thinks the Jets will trade running back Breece Hall before the season.
"No. 27. The Jets will trade Breece Hall before the season opener," Orr said. "A handful of running back-needy teams—the Bengals, Chiefs, Texans and Cowboys—will get through camp and search to upgrade at the position, while the Jets will seek to pair Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis with a veteran still on the market who is looking to sign closer to the start of the regular season. Maybe Aaron Glenn’s former player, Jamaal Williams?"
Hall has been the subject of a lot of noise this offseason and this would be really bold. He's under contract for the 2025 season and is just 23 years old. He's the best running back on the team and one of the most dynamic backs in the AFC overall. There really isn't a need or reason to trade him. It's much more likely that he's taking the field with the Jets in Week 1 unless he falls out of favor with the new regime.
