Steelers Legend Rants Against Aaron Rodgers After Jets Stint
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers but one team Hall of Famer doesn't want a deal to happen.
Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw joined 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Arkansas and didn't hold back about the possibility of the team signing Rodgers.
"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said. "What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."
Bradshaw spent his entire 14-year National Football League career as a member of the Steelers. Rodgers hasn't signed a deal with the Steelers yet, but that's where all of the signs have been pointing for months. He even recently hinted that he could play for a team that plays against the Chicago Bears on the road in 2025. Pittsburgh fits this description.
In the process, Bradshaw also called Pittsburgh a "failure" for failing to develop Kenny Pickett.
"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.
"Then they throw a kid in there for two years and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure."
If Bradshaw was running the team, it certainly doesn't sound like Rodgers would be a part of the team's plans moving forward.