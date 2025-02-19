Jets 'Boldly Predicted' To Trade $9 Million, 24-Year-Old Offensive Weapon
The New York Jets have some tough decisions to make this offseason. While they've already figured out their head coach and general manager spots, that's far from the last important moves they'll make this offseason.
One of these moves could be a blockbuster trade. Craig Moffett of USA Today recently predicted the Jets would deal away star running back Breece Hall ahead of the 2025 season. Moffett cited Hall's expiring contract as to the key reason for this deal.
"The Jets will have some tough decisions to make soon as Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Hall are all due for new contracts," Moffett wrote. "Hall seems like the odd man out, especially after the Jets drafted Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis last year. While one can argue Hall should have been more involved in the offense, he only had 14 less carries in 2024 compared to 2023 and lacked that explosiveness we’ve come to love about his running style. His value may never be higher in a potential trade, especially with Saquan Barkley and Derrick Henry making the position important again."
A return for Hall is a foggy topic. While he's a valuable running back and still just 23 years old, he plays a position that isn't highly valued by NFL general managers.
Still, the Jets could walk away with a few draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft that would make a deal worth it. Even after trading Hall, they would have the duo of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to carry the workload. New York could even look to land another late round draft pick to slot in as the RB3 if they trade Hall.
