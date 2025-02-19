Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With Slew Of NFL Draft Moves
The New York Jets recently decided to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turn the page to a new, younger era of Jets football. It's hard to blame the Jets for this decision following the troublesome year with Rodgers under center.
But there isn't a clear candidate to step in to replace Rodgers as the Jets' franchise guy.
The NFL Draft is where a team is more than likely going to find their quarterback of the future and the Jets don't have a high enough pick to land either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top two quarterbacks in the draft.
There's a chance one of these two quarterbacks make it to pick No. 7, where the Jets select, but it's unlikely with the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders picking in the six spots ahead of them.
If the Jets like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, they could use pick No. 7 on him, but just about any scout or draft analyst will tell you this is a huge reach. But Dart might not make it until New York's second round pick.
There is a way for the Jets to land him without reaching, though. They could explore a potential trade down to pick No. 17, 18, 19, or 20. This would allow New York to stockpile some draft picks in the second, third, or fourth rounds while still potentially landing their franchise quarterback.
But there's a chance Dart falls off the board if the Jets trade back too far. A team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Los Angeles Rams could look to grab him.
If the Jets feel comfortable with their chances of landing him in the mid-to-late first round, this could be the best move to make with the No. 7 overall pick.
