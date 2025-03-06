Jets Reportedly Will Pursue 2 Playmakers After Davante Adams Release
The New York Jets certainly need to add some pass-catchers into the mix this offseason.
New York already has moved on from six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The Jets also gave Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade and at this point there doesn't seem like there is much of a chance of him returning in 2025. Whether the Jets cut ties with him through a trade or they release him like Adams, it seems like the Jets are going to have another hole to fill.
The Jets have Garrett Wilson in the mix and it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere at this time. That's great, but Adams and Lazard both likely will be gone and tight end Tyler Conklin is a free agent. That's a lot of receptions that the team needs to fill this offseason.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that two guys the Jets are expected to pursue are Detroit Lions receiver Tim Patrick and Los Angeles Chargers receiver Josh Palmer.
"Through conversations with league sources in Indianapolis, I believe that some of the expected free-agent targets with ties to Glenn from his time in Detroit are being considered, including defensive tackle Levi Onwuzirike, wide receiver Tim Patrick, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, linebacker Derrick Barnes and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu," Rosenblatt said. "The Jets are also expected to dip into the mid-tier free agent market at wide receiver. A couple names they’re expected to show interest in as free agents, according to sources: Patrick and Josh Palmer (Chargers).
"Palmer is only 25 and has been a relatively productive downfield threat for the Chargers, averaging 15 yards per catch over the last two years. PFF projects he’ll get a two-year, $13 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old Patrick played for both the Broncos and Lions in recent years and was solid for Detroit in 2024 (394 yards, three touchdowns) coming off back-to-back lost seasons due to injury."
Patrick and Palmer may not be big-name targets, but they are capable pass-catchers and at least would give the Jets needed depth after all the moves they've already made.
More NFL: $94 Million Star Endorses Jets’ Aaron Rodgers For New-Look AFC Team