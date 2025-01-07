Jets’ Breece Hall Hints Feelings On Aaron Rodgers Return
Will the New York Jets have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for the 2025 season?
Everything is up in the air at this point.
New York didn’t have the season it wanted to have and finished in third place in the AFC East with a 5-12 record. The Jets were considered by many to be among the top contenders in the AFC heading into the season but things just didn’t work out in their favor.
It was a tumultuous season from the jump and things didn’t get better as the team fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. The season spiraled out of control and now the team needs to fill the two positions and also figure out if Rodgers is going to be returning.
There’s a chance that he could retire but there’s also a chance that the front office just may not want him back. We should find out more soon, but it seems like star running back Breece Hall may be in the camp of someone who wants Rodgers back.
The Jets looked good in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins and Rodgers shined. After the game, Joe Namath took to social media saying the Jets should bring Rodgers back if he wants to continue playing and Hall reposted it.
“After watching Aaron Rodgers play today, there’s no doubt he’s got at least another year in him. So if he wants to, I’d love to see him stay with the Jets,” Namath said. “He could definitely help the new GM and coach, as well as play ball. He’s still throwing with accuracy and authority.”
The fact that Hall reposted this from Namath certainly could be a sign that he wants to future Hall of Famer back with the Jets in 2025. We should find out more soon.
