Steelers Legend Has Prediction For Ex-Jet Aaron Rodgers
The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal after months of rumors and speculation.
Rodgers is going to be the team's starter and try to get Pittsburgh back to the playoffs again. He will face off against the Jets in Week 1.
It's going to be interesting to see how things shake out, but Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger made it clear that he thinks the partnership won't extend beyond the 2025 season on the "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast on his YouTube Channel "Channel 7."
"I don’t think he’s got much more after this year,” Roethlisberger said. “I think this might be it for him — personally. I have no reason — you could ask, ‘Well, how do you know?’ I don’t know. I’m just guessing in terms of you coming off an Achilles (tear). Coming off my elbow (injury_, my first year back I felt like I was 100. I wasn’t even — you don’t realize you’re not 100 until the next year when you are 100."
Rodgers had some rust last year with the Jets. It looked like he started to work it off, especially in the second half of the 2024 season. He finished the campaign with 28 touchdown passes, 3,897 passing yards, and 11 interceptions.
There's a lot of talent in Pittsburgh and it will be interesting to follow, but the Steelers legend made it sound like he thinks this is it for Rodgers.
