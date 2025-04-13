Jets Called Biggest 'Wild Card' With Big Decision Looming
What's going on with the New York Jets?
A big decision is on the way in under two weeks. The National Football League Draft will begin on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first pick in charge of the Jets will come at No. 7. Glenn and Mougey took over this offseason and already have done a solid job injecting the team with young talent led by quarterback Justin Fields.
There has been plenty of speculation about the Jets could do. The offensive line and tight end positions are the ones that have been talked about the most. Frankly, there's no way to really know what's going to happen until the day of. Glenn and and Mougey haven't had a draft in charge of the Jets before until this year. That's one thing that makes this draft class interesting because there are so many directions the team can go in.
That's why ESPN's Matt Miller called the Jets the "biggest wild card" of the draft.
"Which team picking in the first round is the biggest wild card? New York Jets," Miller said. "With no clear-cut No. 1 need on a roster that has many holes, the Jets could really select any position outside of quarterback with the No. 7 pick. There has been speculation about trading Breece Hall, so drafting a running back is something we can't rule out -- even if that seems wild.
"Wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and cornerback are also conceivable options. Since the Jets are under a new regime with first-time general manager Darren Mougey, there's no historical data to rely on when projecting what they'll do. This could be the first surprise pick in the top 10."
The only guarantee is that some serious talent will be on the way to New York in under two weeks.
