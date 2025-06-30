Jets Called Out After Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Blockbuster
The New York Jets have minded their own business this offseason and yet they've gotten hit by a few strays.
This was the case on Monday. Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey and bashed the Jets in the process.
"How do you spend your money? (Kansas City Chiefs), (Los Angeles Rams), (Philadelphia Eagles), they spend it on offense," Cowherd said on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd." "They win every year. The Steelers and the (New York Giants) keep doubling down on defense. It's weird. It's almost as if the Steelers, trying to solve their offensive issues, looked at last year's Jets and said, 'Let's do what they're doing...' They added Haason Reddick, didn't really need him...Probably don't want to watch the New York Jets ever, and say, 'I'll take two heaping spoonfuls of what the New York Jets are doing.' That's what the Steelers did this morning."
Well, that took a turn. The Jets weren't involved with the Ramsey talks in any way and are in a completely different place right now with Aaron Glenn leading the franchise. That doesn't mean that things will be perfect in 2025, but it's a little harsh.
The Steelers did take a page out of the Jets' playbook, though, and signed Rodgers. Now, the new-look Steelers and Jets will face off in Week 1 action when the 2025 National Football League season rolls around.
