Why Jets Potential Star Still Hasn't Signed His Contact
The New York Jets have had a big offseason so far.
Big doesn't mean adding star-studded, big-name veteran talent. Big in the sense that the organization has gone through changes left and right. Whether that was hiring Aaron Glenn and moving on from Aaron Rodgers, or signing Justin Fields and drafting Mason Taylor and Armand Membou, there's been a lot going on.
There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to this Jets roster. It is very young and has a chance at some high upside. With youth, it's hard to project how the season will go, but there are pieces in town worth being excited about and if the team plays its cards right, there's no reason why the team shouldn't finish with more wins than last year.
One guy who fans should be excited about is Taylor. The rookie tight end will step into a big role right away with Tyler Conklin gone. He has turned heads left and right, but thing that has been talked about at points is the fact that he hasn't signed an official contract with the Jets yet. But, fans shouldn't be worried.
That's a trend that has popped up across football specifically this offseason with second-round picks not really signing yet. That's mainly because Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans and Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns both reportedly got fully guaranteed deals.
Now, the market is waiting to see what happens with the rest of the second-round picks. At some point, Taylor will sign and he will play a big role right away.