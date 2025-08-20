Jets Called Top Landing Spot In Trade For Former First Round QB
The New York Jets seemingly committed to Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback during the offseason.
New York added Fields to replace Rodgers and had multiple opportunities to draft or sign other talented signal callers to compete for the starting job, but they opted against it. Now, with Fields struggling in the preseason, the Jets may wish they added another potential franchise option behind him.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently suggested the Jets could upgrade their quarterback room by acquiring the recently benched Anthony Richardson from the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts chose Daniel Jones over Richardson ahead of Week 1.
Anthony Richardson could be a trade target for the Jets
"For reasons that remain a bit perplexing, the New York Jets were fully confident in investing two years into Justin Fields. What the quarterback showed in Pittsburgh outside of winning games on the back of a great defense that would entice the Jets so is hard to identify," Williams wrote. "And to this point in training camp and the preseason, it's already starting to look like New York might've gotten over their skis just a bit with how quick they were to invest in Fields.
"It's a complicated situation for Fields in New York because of the multi-year contract. Having said that, Richardson might be more physically talented than his fellow fast-developing first-round bust, and could offer some intrigue to the Jets as a potential future option. Get him into the building, see what you have, and then determine whether Richardson or the Fields is the more confident option to move into 2026 with, if not to also finish 2025 with, at the helm."
While this idea may make sense for the fans and the media, it doesn't seem to make sense for the Jets.
The Jets are all-in with Fields and it seems like they're prepared for it to come back and haunt them. If Fields struggles this season, New York would be in position to draft a quarterback and cut ties with the Ohio State product at the end of the year.
With that said, adding Richardson, especially for cheap, wouldn't hurt anybody. If a coach can unlock his full potential, there's a chance he could still be a star in the NFL.
More NFL: Jets Lose 6-Year NFL Veteran CB To Season-Ending Injury