Jets Lose 6-Year NFL Veteran CB To Season-Ending Injury
The New York Jets have put in a lot of work over the last few months to pick their team up out of the rumble of last season. Last year, under the leadership of multiple head coaches, was a disaster for New York.
As a result, they cleaned house. They hired Darren Mougey to be the new general manager of the team and he's brought in a no-nonsense attitude to this point. The Jets continued that hard-nose mindset by hiring Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. Glenn brings a strong defensive mindset back to New York.
The team signed Justin Fields to be the new franchise quarterback and added multiple players around him.
But on Monday, the team announced they were losing a player. The Jets placed cornerback and special teamer Kris Boyd on the injured reserve, promptly ending his season with a shoulder injury. Boyd suffered this injury in an intrasquad scrimmage earlier this month, but this move officially ends his season before it could get started.
"The Jets have placed CB/special teamer Kris Boyd (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season. He was carted off Aug. 2 in the intrasquad scrimmage. He was expected to be a core player on special teams," Jets reporter Rich Cimini wrote in a post to Twitter/X shortly after the team made the heart-breaking announcement.
Boyd signed with the Jets in the offseason on a one-year contract worth $1.6 million, though only $333,000 of it was guaranteed money. Now, New York is going to need to find a player to take his place, which may be a tough task considering how short notice it is and how crucial of a role the veteran was slated to have on special teams.
Boyd, 28, has spent six seasons in the NFL. He's played in 81 games and started six of them, with all six starts coming as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran corner also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before signing with the Jets.
New York will likely look to replace Boyd's expected production in-house. It will likely be one of the cornerbacks who was likely to be cut from the roster that now stays with the team and finds himself in a new role. But, the Jets could still look to land a free agent if they wanted to.
