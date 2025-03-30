Jets 'Can’t Be Ruled Out' For Surprising Playmaker
What are the New York Jets going to do with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft?
This question is not going to be answered until April 24th. The draft is coming up quickly and more and more chatter comes out about the team's possible plans each day. New York has had a good offseason so far with the biggest addition being Justin Fields.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are in charge and one big difference this offseason in comparison to the last few is that there have been very few leaks from inside the building. Frankly, there's no way to know what the team is planning to do because real news has been hard to come by.
While this is the case, any time anything comes out from team insiders, it's noteworthy. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a list of the 12 "most likely" options for the No. 7 pick. He had Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 8 on his list but also said he "can’t be ruled out."
"No. 8. Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi," Rosenblatt said. "This would undoubtedly be a reach, but it can’t be ruled out — particularly with general manager Darren Mougey running things. Mougey previously worked for the Broncos, who reached (relative to perception, at least) for Bo Nix last year even though Nix wasn’t projected as a high first-round pick. That worked out for Denver, at least so far.
"Dart is considered the consensus QB3 in this class — some even view him as a better prospect than Shedeur Sanders. It feels unlikely he gets out of the first round at the moment and if the Jets view him as a potential franchise quarterback they shouldn’t hesitate to pick him, especially since they aren’t necessarily tied down to Fields financially. Fields and Tyrod Taylor’s presence would allow someone like Dart (or any rookie quarterback) to sit and develop for a year or two. Dart was extremely productive in Mississippi’s offense, though there are questions about how that will translate to the NFL."
Dart has been linked to the Jets a lot this offseason. The fact that Rosenblatt mentioned him as well is at least noteworthy.
