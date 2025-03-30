Ex-Jets Star Reveals Why He Decided To Leave New York
The New York Jets lost an important defensive player already this offseason.
New York’s secondary took a hit as DJ Reed opted to leave the team in free agency to go to the Detroit Lions. Reed was great over the last three years as a running mate for Sauce Gardner in New York and landed a well-deserved raise this offseason in the form of a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Lions.
Why is this the case, though?
Reed shared that he opted to leave because he wanted a chance to win a Super Bowl, he shared while speaking with Jim Rome on "The Jim Rome Show."
"It's simple," Reed said. "I wanted a chance to win a Lombardi, bro. That's something that I wanted to do. I want to win a Lombardi with my teammates, my coaches, and with the organization. I just wanted to go somewhere and play good football and meaningful football. That was the main thing for me. To be in Detroit, it's a blessing, bro. God really works in mysterious ways. The ownership, the Fords, head coach Campbell, everybody is just working as well so I'm just looking forward to it."
That seems pretty fair. He got a great deal and now is joining a team that won 15 games last year and hasn't had too much turnover in the offseason. He had a good run in New York and now he will try to carry that to Detroit.
