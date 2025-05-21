Jets Cast Crucial Vote To Aid Eagles In Failed 'Tush Push' Ban, Per Insider
Philadelphia Eagles fans are celebrating on Wednesday, and they can partially thank the New York Jets for their stroke of good fortune.
The Eagles have become known over the last three seasons for their iconic "tush push" play, used mainly in situations where the team has one yard (or less) to gain. Strong-legged quarterback Jalen Hurts burrows underneath the center and sneaks ahead, as two tight ends and a running back barrel in behind the play to push their own teammates in the back.
It's a play that has worked remarkably well for the defending Super Bowl champions, and has been imitated less successfully by other teams around the league. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that certain teams were hoping to ban it this spring.
On Tuesday, NFL owners voted on a proposal submitted by the Green Bay Packers to outlaw the play, citing player safety concerns. But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the measure fell short of the 24 votes required to pass. The final vote was 22 teams in favor of the ban, and 10 against it.
According to Schefter, the Jets were among the 10 teams thatvoted not to ban the controversial play. Schefter also listed the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions in the group of Eagles saviors.
Is it possible that the Jets want to keep the playbook open in case they discover that new quarterback Justin Fields can run the "tush push" effectively? Absolutely.
Meanwhile, the Eagles celebrated the vote with a photo of the team running the play in their 22-10 (oh, symbolism!) victory over the Packers in the NFC playoffs this past season. They simply captioned it "Push On."
Only time will tell whether the Jets' vote on the matter was simply a commitment to equity, or a foreshadowing of tush pushes to come.
More NFL: Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Decision On Joining Steelers Soon