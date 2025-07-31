Jets Cast-Off Lands New Deal With Saints
The New York Jets recently cut ties with rookie punter Kai Kroeger and it didn't take long for him to find a new role.
New York released Kroeger on Sunday to make room on the roster for cornerback Ryan Cooper, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The Jets claimed CB Ryan Cooper off waivers and released rookie P Kai Kroeger," Allen said. "Cooper, who signed with the Dolphins in late May, was initially a Miami waiver claim in February. An undrafted rookie out of Oregon State, who signed with the Baltimore after the 2024 draft, Cooper joined the Ravens' practice squad after being waived before the start of last season. Cooper then spent time on Seattle's practice squad, was signed to a reserve/futures contact and was waived in February. Kroeger (6-3, 213) played the last five seasons at South Carolina and averaged 44.6 yards per punt, the second most in school history."
Kroeger quickly landed a tryout with the New Orleans Saints after being released by New York and signed a deal on Thursday, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints released Hunter Dekkers and signed P Kai Kroeger, per sources," Underhill said.
With Kroeger missing out on the Jets' roster, New York is left with Austin McNamara as the team's expected punter right now barring another move. Over the last two years, the Jets had Thomas Morstead as the team's punter but opted to move on from him this offseason.
