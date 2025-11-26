Jets Lose Out On Former First-Round CB To Lowly Titans

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Jets brought in former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam for a visit.

While that is the case, New York won't be signing the 24-year-old, at least right now. Elam was released by the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend and came to town on Tuesday. But he is signing elsewhere. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Elam is signing with the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets missed out on the young CB

"The Titans signed CB Kaiir Elam, a former Bills first-round pick most recently with the Cowboys," Rapoport wrote.

A signing would've been a good idea. With Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II both gone, Elam could've been a depth option with significant upside. Although he was released by the Cowboys this past weekend, this is a guy with first-round pedigree and who has held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6 completion percentage. In comparison, quarterbacks have completed 66.1 percent of their passes against Brandon Stephens, 72.9 percent of their passes against Jarvis Brownlee, and 44.4 percent against Azareye'h Thomas.

Elam is someone who has experience playing in the AFC East as well as his first three seasons were with the Buffalo Bills.

Things haven't gone well for the Jets this season, but it's somewhat surprising to see a player opt to join the Titans despite being linked to New York as well. The Titans arguably are in a significantly worse position than the Jets are in right now.

Tennessee is 1-10 on the season. The Jets aren't much better at 2-9, but at least they are loaded with exciting, young talent that realistically could help pull New York out of this dark time. Regardless, Elam is no longer an option for the Jets.

If New York does want to add another corner, the top player who is still available in free agency is 2019 AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, although he doesn't fit the Jets' trend of adding guys under 30 years old. Gilmore is 35 years old and hasn't played this season. There are currently just three players over 30 years old on the Jets' roster: Thomas Hennessy, Tyrod Taylor, and Nick Folk.

Elam certainly would've fit the Jets' youth movement, but unfortunately, he's elsewhere.

