Jets' Justin Fields Is Tier-6 Quarterback Per CBS Sports
The New York Jets are fortunate to have Justin Fields in town, although that feeling isn't felt everywhere.
New York signed Fields to a two-year deal this offseason after moving on from Aaron Rodgers. New York has built the offense around Fields and the buzz out of camp has been overwhelmingly positive so far.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin ranked the quarterbacks across the league into different tiers and doesn't seem to have sky-high expectations for Fields. They put fields in the sixth tier titled "Holdovers and Placeholders (7)."
"Sometimes a Band-Aid proves to be the best bet," Benjamin said. "And, respectfully, that's how we'd label this lower tier of starters. Some of them, like Sam Darnold in 2024 or Baker Mayfield in 2023, could be due for surprise breakouts thanks to untapped upside. Others may be on their last legs as starters, simply collecting snaps until successors are ready to suit up. For better or worse, each of them have relatively low bars to clear...
"Fields can pass the eye test with flying colors; he looks the part with his athleticism, which once helped him clear 1,100 rushing yards (!) as the Bears' starter. Still, he's now on his third team in five seasons, and neither of his previous clubs could figure out how to prioritize ball protection while maximizing his gifts."
Fields was joined by Russell Wilson of the New York Giants, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons, Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns, Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts, and Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.
