Jets CB Sends Confident Justin Fields Message Amid Camp Struggles
The New York Jets have seemingly pushed all their eggs into one basket with young signal-caller Justin Fields. They opted to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers as they transitioned to a new head coach and promptly replaced him with the much younger Fields.
During the NFL Draft and free agency, the Jets didn't add another quarterback. It seems like it's going to be Fields or bust.
For a while, Fields looked to be the solution for the Jets. But the last few days of training camp, the young signal caller has been very bad. He's struggled throwing the ball, seemingly connecting on more interceptions than touchdowns.
Still, that hasn't seemed to kill anybody's confidence in Fields and the Jets.
“He’s very athletic. He’s very fast. And he’s going to take us to the playoffs,” Second-year cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers told ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Fields showed a lot of growth and potential in his short time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. If he can take another step forward when the regular season begins, the Jets will be in a solid position.
But it doesn't seem like they'll have the talent and depth on offense to make a realistic playoff push. The defense is fine, but Fields doesn't have the weapons out wide to attack offenses down field. Garrett Wilson is a great option, and the Jets have a trio of solid running backs, but they need another threat in the passing game, or they'll become one dimensional.
Albeit, the Jets have a chance at the playoffs. They'll need Fields to play near flawless football for most of the season to get there.
