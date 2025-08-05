Jets Country

Jets QB Justin Fields Sends Message, Wants To See Preseason Action

Justin Fields wants to play in the preseason...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterbacks Justin Fields (7) and Adrian Martinez (15) look on during a drill at training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterbacks Justin Fields (7) and Adrian Martinez (15) look on during a drill at training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Shortly after, they signed Justin Fields and seem prepared to roll forward with him as their franchise signal caller. The Jets didn't sign any other top free agent quarterbacks and opted out of selecting one in the NFL Draft.

Fields looked really good during the beginning of training camp, but he's had a few bad days in a row. The youngster is still quite raw as a passer, and his inexperience is beginning to show against the loaded Jets defense.

The Ohio State product recently voiced his eagerness to get out on the field in the preseason, despite the idea that many starters don't play much at all in the preseason.

“I think we at least need to see the field,” Fields said when asked about playing in the preseason.

With Fields joining a new team with a new system, it would be very smart to get him on the field early and often in the preseason, especially considering how poorly he's played over the last few days.

With a running quarterback like Fields, it's a bit risky to have him taking too many hits in preseason action, but it's seemingly what he wants and it would be crucial for his development to get out there as often as possible.

Fields might have a solid connection with college teammate Garrett Wilson, but he's still developing a bond with the other top targets on offense. The Jets wide receiver core is very unproven, so there's bound to be a bit of a position battle there during the preseason. Having Fields be the one to deliver the passes would make the position battle out wide a lot easier to judge.

Expect to see the young signal caller on the field in the preseason on more than one occasion.

More NFL: Jets Could Pursue Browns 'Cut Candidate' As Justin Fields Insurance

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News