Jets QB Justin Fields Sends Message, Wants To See Preseason Action
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Shortly after, they signed Justin Fields and seem prepared to roll forward with him as their franchise signal caller. The Jets didn't sign any other top free agent quarterbacks and opted out of selecting one in the NFL Draft.
Fields looked really good during the beginning of training camp, but he's had a few bad days in a row. The youngster is still quite raw as a passer, and his inexperience is beginning to show against the loaded Jets defense.
The Ohio State product recently voiced his eagerness to get out on the field in the preseason, despite the idea that many starters don't play much at all in the preseason.
“I think we at least need to see the field,” Fields said when asked about playing in the preseason.
With Fields joining a new team with a new system, it would be very smart to get him on the field early and often in the preseason, especially considering how poorly he's played over the last few days.
With a running quarterback like Fields, it's a bit risky to have him taking too many hits in preseason action, but it's seemingly what he wants and it would be crucial for his development to get out there as often as possible.
Fields might have a solid connection with college teammate Garrett Wilson, but he's still developing a bond with the other top targets on offense. The Jets wide receiver core is very unproven, so there's bound to be a bit of a position battle there during the preseason. Having Fields be the one to deliver the passes would make the position battle out wide a lot easier to judge.
Expect to see the young signal caller on the field in the preseason on more than one occasion.
