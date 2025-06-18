Jets-Chargers Linked In Trade Rumors For $9 Million Playmaker
The New York Jets could be exploring the idea of trading their top running back, Breece Hall, this season. Hall is on the final year of his rookie contract and it's unlikely the Jets will re-sign him because of the duo of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis behind him.
If trading Hall is on the table, New York needs to go through all the potential suitors before making a decision.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports recently suggested the Jets could trade Hall to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers this year.
"Despite signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t set for the longevity of their run game. Jim Harbaugh wants a physical backfield to help support Justin Herbert, but they could use some speed in their unit," Palacios wrote. "Harris might be a one-time deal since they got Hampton in the first round and will likely make Harris expendable at the end of the season. They will need a reliable backup, and Hall is more than capable of providing some bolstering in their department."
With the Chargers adding Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason, it's highly unlikely they dive deep into the market for another running back. The duo of Hampton and Harris should be more than enough to carry the workload in Los Angeles this season.
Still, Hall makes sense as a trade piece, even if it's not with the Chargers. The Jets could potentially trade him to a team like the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, or New Orleans Saints instead.
