Jets Could Lose $9 Million Star To Vikings In Free Agency

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league this year. They didn't have very many bright spots on the roster after trading multiple stars at the trade deadline.

The Jets defense was historically bad, and the offense wasn't much better. This offseason, the Jets are expected to continue their rebuild by making moves for young players to place around their core of players.

But the Jets are also set to lose some key players in free agency. The top free agent the Jets are set to lose is star running back Breece Hall. Hall was the team's top player all season and routinely voiced his desire to stay with the Jets throughout the season.

Still, FanSided's Cody Williams predicted the Jets would lose Hall to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Breece Hall is likely headed for a new team in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Amid the Jets' fire sale at the trade deadline, it was perhaps most shocking that Breece Hall stayed put in New York," Williams wrote. "Some have speculated that means they'll look to retain him — but are the Jets really in the business right now of being able to pay a running back?

"I don't think so, especially with Hall projected to get something in the $12 million AAV range that Josh Jacobs got. But with Aaron Jones aging and Jordan Mason not working out, he'd make a ton of sense around J.J. McCarthy moving forward under Kevin O'Connell."

While Hall might voice his desire to stay with the Jets, it's hard to imagine that becoming a reality.

The Jets have no sense of direction right now. The offense is one of the worst units in the league and the defense is uncompetitive. Signing another deal with the Jets would be a bad choice for Hall unless they're offering him way more money than anybody else.

The Vikings make plenty of sense for Hall. After their running back room struggled with injuries all season, the Vikings could use a young running back to grow and develop with JJ McCarthy. If they can't find one in the NFL Draft, signing Hall would make the most sense.

