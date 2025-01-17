Jets Confuse Fans, Interview Unsuccessful College Coach: 'A Favor To Someone'
The way the New York Jets have carried out their search for a head coach hasn’t exactly painted the picture of a functional franchise.
In fact, it’s left many Jets fans (and NFL fans, in general) wondering, does New York’s front office have any idea what it’s doing?
The sheer volume of interviews the Jets are conducting indicates a lack of direction or focus in New York’s search, both for a head coach and general manager.
It’s possible — and becoming increasingly likely — that some of these interviews are happening on a ceremonial basis, and some candidates — like San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese — have decided to avoid the party altogether. (Full disclosure: Griese’s reasons for turning down the Jets’ interview have not been publicly communicated).
In a hilarious new revelation, New York Post’s Brian Costello even mused on Friday that the Jets have interviewed at least one candidate as a favor to someone.
The “candidate” in question? Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley, who owns a less-than-stellar track record as a head coach in college.
“The biggest head-scratcher in this whole process has been Maryland coach Mike Locksley getting an interview,” Costello said.
“He is 35-67 in 10 years as a college coach. This had to be a favor to someone.”
Perhaps the Jets should adjust their hiring blueprint a bit, if only to minimize disappointment or ridicule from fans and media alike.
On the other hand, the Jets’ vacancy has created a profound period of reflection for anyone with a coaching title in the entire NFL: Those few names who haven’t received a call from New York about an interview might want to re-think if they’re doing a good enough job.
