Jets Contract Details Hint At Roster Battle Winner
When the New York Jets entered training camp, there were a few roster battles to keep a close eye on.
Unlike some other teams -- like the New Orleans Saints or Cleveland Browns -- the Jets haven't had a quarterback competition to worry about. The Jets have talked about how they wanted to move in silence this offseason and acknowleding right away that Justin Fields is the starter prevented unnecessary headlines and chatter.
There are a few competitions to follow, though. Right now, the biggest one to watch is at center. Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers are duking it out for the starting job right now without a clear favorite.
Another battle entering camp was at kicker. New York entered camp with Harrison Mevis and Caden Davis looking for the starting job.
Jets seemingly found answer to one of the offseason's biggest questions
Although the battle was seemingly going to be between Mevis and Davis, the Jets recently reunited with 17-year National Football League veteran kicker. Folk was with the Jets from from 2010 through the 2016 season. Since then, he's spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. He led the league in field goal percentage in each of the last two years. In 2024, he had a 95.5 field goal percentage (21-of-22). In 2023, he had a 96.7 field goal percentage (29-of-30).
He re-signed with the Jets and the details of his contract were shared on social media on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Nick Folk’s contract with the Jets is one year, $2.875M," Cimini shared. "Includes a $620,000 signing bonus and a $755,000 salary guarantee. Weekly roster bonus of $58,823 for each game he’s active."
Last year, the Jets had kicking issues. As a team, the Jets went 20-of-28 on field goals and 28-of-31 on extra points. Folk, himself, went 21-of-22 on field goals and 25-of-25 on extra points. Now that he's back in town, there's real hope that the kicking game will be better in 2025. With a deal like this, it certainly doesn't seem like there's much of a competition.
Mevis was an intriguing pickup for the Jets, but Folk likely will be the team's Week 1 kicker and play a big role in 2025 barring an injury or something of that nature over the next few weeks as the regular season approaches.
