Jets 'Could Be Targeting' 21-Year-Old All-American With No. 7 Pick
The New York Jets are going to be able to add some high-end talent in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
New York currently has the No. 7 pick in the draft, although Jets general manager Darren Mougey did share that the team could be open to making a deal. It's unclear if some sort of deal could happen, but one guy the team at least has some level of interest in is Michigan All-American Mason Graham.
Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network shared on Wednesday that the Jets were one of eight teams who either already have or plan to meet with Graham.
SNY's Connor Hughes shared that the Graham may be a guy the Jets "could be targeting" on Thursday.
"One player he could be targeting is Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham," Hughes said. "Graham spoke at the NFL Combine on Wednesday and described himself as one of the most dominant players in this class. One of the reasons why he can affect the game in so many different ways...He brings maximum effort every single play. That is something that the Jets could use on the interior of their defensive line."
Graham spoke to NewYorkJets.com's Caroline Hendershot and had nothing but good things to say about the Jets.
"It'd be really cool," Graham said of joining New York, as transcribed by NewYorkJets.com's Randy Lange. "Guys like Quinnen Williams, playing next to him, I watched him a lot in college and I feel like he's a dominant player. Putting me next to him, it would only make me better."
ESPN currently has Graham ranked as the third-best prospect in this draft class. If he were to be available, he would be a fantastic pickup or New York.
