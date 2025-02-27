Jets' Garrett Wilson Looking To 'Re-Up' With NY On Blockbuster Deal
Most of the chatter about the New York Jets this offseason has been about who the team could lose.
New York has already announced what it’s planning to do with Aaron Rodgers. There’s been chatter about Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as well. It certainly seems like all three will be elsewhere in 2025.
But, what about the guys who will be with the team in 2025? Young receiver Garrett Wilson is a piece to build around and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.
There’s been some rumors about his future in New York. There was talks that he could request a trade if Rodgers stayed but what about now that the future Hall of Famer won’t be back?
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt shared that the 24-year-old is looking to “re-up” with New York and could be looking for as much as $30 million per year on "Flight Plan: A NY Jets Podcast."
"My understanding is that is that he wants to re-up with the Jets," Rosenblatt said. "I think in his mind that would go a long way toward him being happy to be a Jet. He's probably happier that Rodgers is gone now. I don't know if it would've necessarily been a 'I'm gone if you bring him back' as people have speculated...
"If I had to estimate based on conversations, I think he'd probably be looking for something in the range of $30 million per year and I have no idea what (Darren Mougey) and (Aaron Glenn) think of him, they know he's very talented."
